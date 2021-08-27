Notice to move motorhomes given to occupants in Oceano

Some people who live in their vehicles in Oceano got notice they need to move this week.

The 72-hour notices were given out this week after initial warnings last month.

The vehicles that need to move are near Ocean and 17th Streets, officials are re-directing people to the safe parking lot on Kansas Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

However, the people who park here say that they will be missing out on resources nearby.

"They put showers and bathrooms at the other place, what else did they do? Nothing. There's no real supplies, no water, or anything else. You're at the mercy of the county across the street from the jail, wow! What intelligence dreamed this one up?" said Oceano resident, Don Yarbro.

The deadline for many to move their vehicles is tomorrow afternoon.