November kicks off with a weekend packed with events

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 3, plus a few extra!

Cambria Scarecrow Festival

October 1st through 31st Locations across Cambria

It’s a Halloween tradition in its 16th year, and it’s more popular than ever. Check out 175+ creative scarecrows scattered throughout the village of Cambria and vote for your favorite spooky creation.

North County Craft Fair

Saturday, November 2nd and Sunday, November 3rd; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Templeton American Legion Hall

This weekend, the Templeton American Legion Hall will be filled with unique handmade crafts and perfect gifts for the North County Craft Fair! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, enjoy the crafts, treats and treasures. Proceeds go to the Central Coast Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Nightmare From Main Street

October 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 30, 31, and Nov 1st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., 828 14th St. Downtown Paso Robles

Prepare to scare your socks off at one of the scariest haunted houses in California! Every weekend in October, head to 828 14th St. in Paso Robles for a spooky time. This 6,000-square-foot fright factory will bring chills and thrills to all who enter.

City of SLO's Pumpkin Smash

Friday, November 1st Emerson Park

Bring your carved pumpkins to Emerson Park for the first-ever San Luis Obispo Pumpkin Smash! Toss or smash those pumpkins into the provided green waste bins and the city will turn them into valuable compost. Plus, composting demonstrations, food trucks, lawn games and more will make for a great afternoon. Before tossing your pumpkin, make sure that all candles are removed and do not bring any painted pumpkins.

SLO Coast Wine Harvest Celebration

Saturday, November 2nd, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thousand Hills Ranch, Pismo Beach

Celebrate the 2024 harvest at the SLO Coast Wine Harvest Celebration on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach. Check out samples of cool-climate wines, Santa Maria-style BBQ, live music, book signings, and more. Tickets begin at $125 a person.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Saturday, November 2nd, Registration begins at 9 a.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Head to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning for the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's! Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by a ceremony at 10 a.m. and the 3-kilometer walk kicks off at 10:30 a.m. KSBY's own Richard Gearheart will be the emcee.

Mission Creek Beer Festival

Saturday, November 2nd, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Enjoy a unique day under the oaks of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for the Mission Creek Beer Festival! From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, enjoy tastings of local beers and bites plus live music, museum demonstrations and more!

Arbor Day Celebration

Saturday, November 2nd, 10 a.m. to noon, Sinsheimer Park, San Luis Obispo

Head to Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday to celebrate four decades of Tree City USA! From 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy vendor booths, giveaways and more! You can also celebrate Arbor Day by helping plant trees along the Railroad Safety Trail.

Santa Maria Pumpkin Smash

Sunday, November 3rd, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Town Center West Parking Lot, Santa Maria

Bring your old pumpkins and gourds to the Town Center West Parking lot on Sunday for the 3rd annual Santa Maria Pumpkin Smash! From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., take aim at several targets or try your hand at pumpkin bowling. This fun event will help divert pumpkins from the landfill so they can be used for compost.

Festival Dia de los Muertos

Sunday, November 3rd, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos in San Luis Obispo on Sunday in Mission Plaza from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The free event will feature Aztec dancers, Ballet Folklorico, mariachi, face painting, a costume contest, ofrendas, food, and so much more. This celebration is hosted by the Latino Outreach Council.

A few more events!

Because there is just so much to do this weekend, here are a few more events:

Central Coast Jazz Jubilee Tuesday, October 22nd through Saturday, November 4th, all across the Central Coast

Central Coast Weavers 17th Annual Sale and Guild Showcase Friday, November 1st through Sunday, November 3rd Atascadero

Paso Robles Book Fair Saturday, November 2nd through Monday, November 4th Paso Robles

Chauncer's Books 50th Anniversary, Friday, November 1st, Santa Barbara

Fall First Fridays and Dia de los Muertos Celebration Friday, November 1st, Atascadero

Cuesta Jazz performance with Derek Brown, Saturday, November 2nd San Luis Obispo

Dia de los Muertos Lompoc Unified, Saturday, November 2nd Lompoc

Spartan Race, Saturday, November 2nd, and Sunday, November 3rd Santa Margarita

Honor Flight Wine & Dine Pour Fest Fundraiser, Saturday, November 2nd, Paso Robles

Alex Madonna Expo Center Wedding Expo, Sunday, November 3rd, San Luis Obispo

Central Coast Cheer Expo, Sunday, November 3rd, Santa Maria

Forecast

The weekend will kick off with chilly morning temperatures but quickly winds and waves will pick up as a cold front pushes onshore. This brings the chance for light rain accumulations in all communities. Skies will clear quickly and Sunday will be sunny although cool.

Here is a full look at your forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!