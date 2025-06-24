Nurses picket at two San Luis Obispo County hospitals

Nurses at Adventist Health Twin Cities and Sierra Vista hospitals held informational pickets Tuesday, citing concerns over staffing levels, retention and healthcare coverage as contract negotiations continue.

The nurses, represented by the California Nurses Association , have been in talks with Adventist Health since March. According to union representatives, the goal of the pickets is to draw attention to what they describe as a lack of progress on key issues affecting working conditions and patient care.

At Twin Cities, the picket took place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. outside the emergency department on Las Tablas Road in Templeton. A second picket was held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Santa Rosa Street near Sierra Vista.

In a statement to KSBY, Adventist Health said its bargaining teams at both hospitals have met with the union’s bargaining team “a dozen times” to work toward a new agreement. The organization said its current offer includes a 7.5 percent pay increase for registered nurses in the first year, as well as additional holiday time, enhanced differentials and medical insurance that does not require nurses to pay premiums.

“All Adventist Health facilities are fully staffed and open during the Union’s informational picketing and will continue to provide quality healthcare services to our patients and community,” the statement read.

The California Nurses Association represents about 550 nurses at the two hospitals combined, including roughly 250 at Twin Cities and more than 300 at Sierra Vista. Union officials said they notified the employer of the pickets on June 13.

No further bargaining dates have been publicly announced.

