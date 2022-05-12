Nursing grads invited to luncheon, tour of Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Nursing graduates looking for jobs are are invited to learn more about a new nurse residency program at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

An informative luncheon and tour of the hospital will be held on Wednesday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will take place at the Ocean's Seven Cafe on site at the hospital, located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

During the event, attendees can interview with nursing administrators and learn about potential job placements.

Those wishing to attend can RSVP by emailing LVMC Nurse Educator Brianna Bonner, MSN, RN at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.

The new residency program will take nurses through a 12-month residency program led by Brianna Bonner. It will include orientation for up to eight weeks before nurses are transferred to a clinical department. Clinical departments include critical care, surgery, emergency and labor and delivery.

Each nursing candidate will earn certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, National Institute Stroke Scale and Neonatal Resuscitation Program.

Those wishing to join the Residency Program can apply online.