UPDATE: Tornado Warning no longer in effect for Casmalia

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the Casmalia area Friday morning.

The warning was valid until 10:30 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Casmalia CA until 10:30 AM PST pic.twitter.com/cBk09ILa6p — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2023

People were advised to go to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a building and avoid windows.

If outdoors in a vehicle, people were told to go into a building to protect themselves from flying debris.

🌪️🚨 A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County, be sure you know what to do in the event of a tornado. 🌪️🚨



- Seek shelter away from windows

- Pull over if driving

- Bring animals indoors

- Secure any outdoor items

- Download the Red Cross emergency app pic.twitter.com/g1Qoih0q3O — Red Cross Central California (@RedCrossCCR) February 24, 2023

Some people in southern San Luis Obispo County may have received a Wireless Emergency Alert from the National Weather Service related to the Tornado Warning. County officials say it was intended only for Santa Barbara County residents in the affected area.