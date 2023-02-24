UPDATE: Tornado Warning no longer in effect for Casmalia

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the Casmalia area Friday morning.
The warning was valid until 10:30 a.m.
Tornado Warning including Casmalia CA until 10:30 AM PST pic.twitter.com/cBk09ILa6p— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2023
People were advised to go to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a building and avoid windows.
If outdoors in a vehicle, people were told to go into a building to protect themselves from flying debris.
🌪️🚨 A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County, be sure you know what to do in the event of a tornado. 🌪️🚨— Red Cross Central California (@RedCrossCCR) February 24, 2023
- Seek shelter away from windows
- Pull over if driving
- Bring animals indoors
- Secure any outdoor items
- Download the Red Cross emergency app pic.twitter.com/g1Qoih0q3O
Some people in southern San Luis Obispo County may have received a Wireless Emergency Alert from the National Weather Service related to the Tornado Warning. County officials say it was intended only for Santa Barbara County residents in the affected area.