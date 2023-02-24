Watch Now
UPDATE: Tornado Warning no longer in effect for Casmalia

Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 14:43:44-05

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the Casmalia area Friday morning.

The warning was valid until 10:30 a.m.

People were advised to go to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a building and avoid windows.

If outdoors in a vehicle, people were told to go into a building to protect themselves from flying debris.

Some people in southern San Luis Obispo County may have received a Wireless Emergency Alert from the National Weather Service related to the Tornado Warning. County officials say it was intended only for Santa Barbara County residents in the affected area.

