Oak tree falls on building in Los Olivos, blocks roadway

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to reports of a tree down in Los Olivos Saturday morning.

The call came in at 7:53 a.m. at 2920 Grand Ave.

When fire officials arrived they found a large oak tree had fallen on a building causing extensive damage. The tree falling also caused a water line to break.

Fire officials will remain on scene for several hours working to clear the tree and open the roadway section blocked on Grand Avenue.

No one was injured.