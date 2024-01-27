Oakley Elementary creates mural to celebrate 60th anniversary

The Oakley Elementary School community came together to create a new mural in honor of the 60th anniversary of their mascot dedication.

The school's mascot is a dolphin and they collaborated with artist Simon Silva to create the mural, which was officially commemorated on Friday.

Students, staff and their families created the artwork in December.

We spoke with one of the student artists about what this mural means to him.

"It's the 60th anniversary of being open, and now I get to be a part of this mural forever, you know, and it's just a really good feeling that I got to, like, I got to help and make this beautiful painting," said 6th grader Arturo Villalba.

Participants painted individual pieces of the mural which were combined into one large design and installed at the front of the school.