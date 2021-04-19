Oakley Elementary staff remixes 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song to welcome back students

It's a fresh start for Oakley Elementary in Santa Maria and teachers are welcoming back students in 90's style.

Teachers at Oakley Elementary, which is a part of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, took the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song and made a COVID-19 safety remix video.

The song starts off with "This is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. So come on and take a minute, just sit right there because with COVID we got some new rules to share..."

6th grade teacher, Mr. Breska is the mastermind behind the lyrics and Emcee Productions helped with the video.

Staff members want to pump up students and families for the long awaited return to school.

This is the first week students will be back in the classroom for a phased in-person learning since last March.