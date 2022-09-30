Observe the moon and stars at a special event this weekend in Cambria

Beautify Cambria is hosting an event on Saturday, Oct. 1 for International Observe the Moon Night.

According to NASA, International Observe the Moon Night occurs annually in September or October around the time the moon is in its first quarter. People are encouraged to observe the moon with a group or at home. The goal is to unite people around the world, educate people about the moon, and raise awareness about NASA's programs.

At Santa Rosa Church in Cambria on Saturday, David Breda, lead engineer on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, will share the latest images from deep space. There will also be telescopes available for viewing the moon and planets, plus a silent auction and refreshments.

The event is part of Beautify Cambria's Dark Skies program which advocates against light pollution and is pursuing a certification that would designate Cambria as an International Dark Sky Community.

The organization is asking for a $10 donation per person. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Santa Rosa Church is located at 1174 Main Street. The event is scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.