Ocean Blvd. paving project expected to be completed by Thursday or Friday

A paving project on Ocean Blvd. in Shell Beach is expected to be completed by Thursday or Friday, according to an update posted by Pismo Beach's assistant city manager, Jorge Garcia.

The paving is part of the Ocean Blvd. Coastal Access Project, which is slated to bring a sidewalk, coastal access staircase, benches, and a telescope to a section of Ocean Blvd.

The project is partially funded by Federal Emergency Relief funding and insurance. The city's budget will cover the rest of the cost.

Garcia says other construction projects around Ocean Blvd. such as the installation of a railing that will go where the beach access is should be done sometime by the end of June to early or mid-July.

Garica says this timeline is different from other paving projects in the city of Pismo Beach. The city of Pismo Beach will be paving one-third of all streets by the end of 2024, according to Garcia.

For the most up-to-date information on all paving projects within Pismo Beach, please visit pismobeach.org/paving or visit the city of Pismo Beach's Facebook.