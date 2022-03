Applications are currently being accepted for ocean lifeguards in Cayucos.

Applicants must pass a swim test, paddle out, run and oral interview before being invited to attend a 56-hour course on open water lifesaving.

Pay for the positions start at $18.50 an hour.

Tryout will take place Saturday, April 2.

To register, email Michele Venturini at mventurini@co.slo.ca.us or call (805) 781-4385.