The San Luis Obispo County Department of Airports is organizing an Aviation and Aerospace Career Fair.

It will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Oceano Airport.

This event is an opportunity to connect with professionals in the region's growing aviation and aerospace industry, according to county officials.

It will also help attendees learn more about job opportunities in the field.

For more information, you can email AIRPORTSTAFF@CO.SLO.CA.US or call (805)-781-5205.