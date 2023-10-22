Oceano celebrates new library location with local residents

The Oceano community came together to celebrate the grand opening of Oceano’s new library location on Saturday.

Visitors got to enjoy live music, games, tacos, and book giveaways.

KSBY spoke with an Oceano local who shared her thoughts on the new library.

“The way it's designed is really inviting to come inside because I used to go to the other one previous one room, which was nice too,” said Catherine, an Oceano resident. "This is super. It's inviting, and I think it's really going to motivate more people to use our great library system.”

Library officials say the new location offers books in English and Spanish for all ages, with a selection that focuses on families and students.

You can check out the new library at 1511 19th Street in Oceano.