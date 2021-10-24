Oceano Dunes camping reservations canceled due to storm

On Saturday, California State Parks announced that all camping reservations at Oceano Dunes SVRA are to be canceled until Oct. 31 due to the expected storm activity.

According to an email sent out to reservation holders, those with reservations were given additional cancellation details and refund information.

Day use areas at the Oceano Dunes SVRA and Pismo State Beach will also be closed through Monday or until storm conditions improve.

For more information on the closures or reservation refunds, visit www.reservecalifornia.com or call 1-800-444-7275.