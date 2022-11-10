Oceano Dunes District Safety Day event November 12

Oceano Dunes will be hosting Dunes Safety Day on Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

California State Parks staff will be providing off-highway vehicle and aquatic safety displays including safety gear demonstrations and junior ranger activities for kids of all ages.

Learn safety tips for driving in the dynamic dune environment. Rangers will be available to answer questions.

This is a free event. Oceano Dunes' day-use fee is $5.

The event will take place on the beach between the concession area and post 2.