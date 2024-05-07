Oceano Elementary receives free books through KSBY campaign, community donations

Students from Title 1 elementary schools on the Central Coast are getting brand-new books thanks to your contribution to the "If You Give a Child a Book Campaign..."

Tuesday morning, students at Oceano Elementary were able to pick out seven new books at the library book fair.

KSBY caught up with 4th Grader, Diego Lemus, who tells us what he enjoys about reading, "It like transports me to different worlds or different parts of history.”

So much money was raised that the school also received 130 brand-new books to keep in their library.

"It’s been really fun today to see who have siblings at our school, they’re basically getting like a whole home library. You know if you have a brother and a sister here that’s 21 books that that family of three will take home so, it’s a whole little library,” said library technician, Kelci Gonzalez.

The Central Coast community and KSBY teamed up to raise $75,000 as part of the "If You Give a Child a Book Campaign..." last September.

KSBY will hold the campaign again this coming September, to learn more click here.