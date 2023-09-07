Oceano man arrested, facing several drug and gun charges

Grover Beach police arrested a man Wednesday night after finding he was in possession of guns and drugs.

Officers say they contacted a man in a parking lot on the 1200 block of W. Grand Avenue.

Officers identified the man as Jeremiah Natho, 25, of Oceano, and learned he had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest and was on felony probation.

During their contact with Natho, officers located a ghost gun, additional firearms, and various drugs inside the vehicle.

Natho was booked into county jail on a warrant and several gun and drug charges.