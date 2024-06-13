Oceano man convicted of multiple charges after attacking ex-wife, fighting with deputies

An Oceano man was found guilty this week on multiple charges related to an attack on his ex-wife.

On March 5, 2020, Bryce Littlejohns attacked his ex-wife in her home over several hours, all while an 8-year-old child was present, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office. When law enforcement arrived, Littlejohns fought with deputies and threw a K9 down a flight of stairs.

Littlejohns was convicted of rape, forced oral copulation, criminal threats, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, assault likely to inflict great bodily injury, felony domestic abuse, resisting an executive officer by force, resisting/obstructing or delaying a peace officer, unlawful firearm activity, violation of a court-issued restraining order, and assault on a police animal.

Earlier this year, Littlejohns was also found guilty of spousal abuse related to an incident in November of 2019.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 23 and faces a maximum of more than 23 years in state prison.

"The victim-survivor was very courageous in coming forward and testifying to what the defendant did to her," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "We are grateful for the good Samaritan neighbor who called 9-1-1 at the request of the victim after the defendant destroyed her phone. If anyone reading this is in an abusive relationship, I want to encourage them to reach out for help. Tell a friend, report to law enforcement, or seek the assistance of support groups like Lumina Alliance."

To contact the Lumina Alliance Crisis and Information Line, call (805) 545-8888.