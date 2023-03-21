Oceano man facing child molestation charges

An Oceano man is facing child molestation charges following his arrest on Tuesday.

The arrest of Larry Jacob Weiss, 69, came nearly a month after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says a suspected child molestation in Oceano was reported.

The sheriff’s office says they determined Weiss had contact with the young female victim at his home a week before the alleged incident was reported.

A comprehensive investigation reportedly took place, which the sheriff’s office says led to an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Weiss was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail Tuesday morning on suspicion of four counts of lewd acts with a minor and sexual penetration of a victim under the age of 10, according to the sheriff's office.

Jail logs showed he remained in custody late Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case or any other potential victims is asked to call the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781-4500.

Additional information related to the investigation was not provided.