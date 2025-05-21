Oceano man held without bail after assault arrest

An Oceano man was arrested last week after police say he threatened an employee at a business in San Luis Obispo.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, May 16, at a business in the 500 block of Higuera Street.

According to police, an employee of the business found 26-year-old Dominic Angelino Charkhian shirtless and lying on a table in the hallway. He reportedly told Charkhian to leave but later found him in the restroom.

Police say the employee again told Charkhian to leave the business and the two started arguing. They say Charkhian knocked the man's phone out of his hand and threatened him with a knife. Charkhian eventually ran out of the business, reportedly taking the employee's cell phone with him.

The following day, police say an officer spotted Charkhian at Santa Rosa Park and took him into custody.

Charkhian was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, preventing a victim from calling law enforcement, vandalism, and a probation violation. He is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.