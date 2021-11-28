Oceano man is behind bars after fleeing from traffic stop

An Oceano man is in custody after fleeing from his vehicle during a traffic stop in Arroyo Grande.

On Saturday afternoon, the vehicle was pulled over by a Sheriff's South Station Patrol Duty for a code violation at Los Berros Road and Century Lane.

The deputy also saw an unknown item be thrown from the vehicle, which was later located and determined to be drugs.

Officials say once the car was pulled over, one of the passengers, identified as Mario Castilleja of Oceano, ran away from the car.

The two other passengers remained in the vehicle and were detained.

According to a release from to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement agencies and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were called to the area to help with the search for Castilleja.

He was located just 1/4 of a mile away from the initial traffic stop, where he was then arrested for outstanding felony warrants, outstanding misdemeanor warrants, resisting police, and narcotic charges.

The other two passengers also faced charges. One was a 29-year-old woman from Arroyo Grande was issued a citation for displaying false registration tabs on the car and driving with a suspended license.

The third passenger, Angel Medina of Grover Beach, was arrested for being under the influence and a probation violation.

Both Castilleja and Medina are currently booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.