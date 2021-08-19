Watch
Oceano man sentenced for child sex crimes conviction

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office
Joshua Delante Wheeler
Posted at 4:18 PM, Aug 19, 2021
An Oceano man was sentenced Thursday to 76 years in prison for multiple child sex crimes.

In July, a jury convicted Joshua Delante Wheeler, 38, of eight felonies for sex crimes committed against a 16-year-old girl in his care.

The charges included forcible rape of a minor.

"I am very proud of this young survivor for her remarkable courage in reporting the crimes and testifying at trial, making it possible to bring Wheeler to justice," said Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney. "This sentence should embolden and encourage young victims of sexual abuse to report the conduct to their teachers or to law enforcement so that the offenders can be brought to justice."

