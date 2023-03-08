Oceano residents should prepare for potential flooding, county warns

Oceano residents in low-lying areas should prepare to evacuate in case of potential storm flooding.

“We are predicted to see three to five inches of rain with the potential for four to eight inches from this storm,” said San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Manager, Scott Jalbert.

The County recommends residents in areas south of Highway 1, Arroyo Grande Creek Levee, and near the Oceano Lagoon be prepared for an expected storm Thursday through Sunday.

According to the Administrative Office of Emergency Services, the intensity of the rain will be similar to a storm in January 2023 when Arroyo Grande Creek Levee was compromised.

After the storm in January, County Public Works permanently repaired the breach caused by that storm, reinforced the levee for 1,000 linear feet along the mobile home parks, and installed temporary repairs to another 1,000 linear feet of Levee.

Jalbert urges residents to be prepared for possible flooding. He says there is a higher possibility of flooding because of the ground saturation and creek levels.

Emergency officials will use Wireless Emergency Alerts, broadcasts to local television and radio stations, as well as other notification methods such as route alerting, sirens, or reverse telephone notification systems if evacuations become necessary.

