Oceano teen suffers major injuries in crash

An Oceano teen was severely injured in a crash in the Arroyo Grande area this week.

The California Highway Patrol reports the 16-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old from Oceano Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle reportedly went off the westbound lanes of Noyes Road west of Sunray Place shortly before 5 p.m. before going up a dirt embankment and colliding with wood and metal road signs and a tree.

Officers say the driver did not appear to be hurt but the passenger was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment.

CHP has not provided an update on her condition.

Investigators say it doesn’t appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.