Oceano woman guilty of attack using hot grease

A San Luis Obispo County jury found an Oceano woman guilty of assault and battery in an attack that involved hot grease.

Terri Dee Boyd, 61, was convicted Tuesday of felony battery causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor assault.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Boyd was cooking bacon and hash browns at her home in Oceano one morning in October 2019 when she got into a fight with a female family member. During the fight, Boyd bit the female victim on the face then used the hot pan of bacon grease to burn a second victim's face.

The burn victim was treated at a local hospital and released later the same day.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Boyd faces a maximum sentence of four years and six months behind bars.