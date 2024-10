The northbound Highway 101 off-ramp to San Diego Way in Atascadero will be closed off for several hours this week due to a repaving project, according to Caltrans.

The project began on Wednesday. Officials say the off-ramp will be closed on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caltrans says message and detour signs will be present to assist with traffic control in these work zones.