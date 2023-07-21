Off-road vehicle access to continue at Oceano Dunes, SLO Superior Court judge rules

Two years ago, the California Coastal Commission announced it would be shutting down off-road vehicle access to the Oceano Dunes by 2024.

This week, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge ruled that the Commission did not have the authority to do so.

When Orcutt woman Nan Lippit first heard that off-road vehicle access to the Dunes would be banned, she worried about how she would be able to get down to the beach.

She says off-road access has allowed her and others with physical limitations to fully experience the park.

“I am truly grateful that we have this amazing place that is accessible for millions of Californians who may be disabled,” Lippit said.

By the end of the year, Lippit would have no longer been able to bring her car to the shoreline as a result of the 2021 vote by the California Coastal Commission.

In response, the nonprofit Friends of the Oceano Dunes filed multiple lawsuits against the Commission, and on Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court ruled in their favor.

“They said the Coastal Commission must vacate their decision from March of 2021,” explained Jim Suty, Friends of the Oceano Dunes President. “They can no longer close the SVRA and remove all the vehicles, and they can no longer close Pier Avenue’s access to the beach.”

Suty says the Commission’s grounds for terminating off-road access stemmed from environmental concerns that vehicles on the beach were a detriment to the surrounding sensitive environment.

Other locals who were visiting the Oceano Dunes on Thursday said while they didn’t have an issue with the off-roading itself, they have taken notice of its impacts.

“There could be a little more enforcement on issues like litter and trash and for the people who are burning fires, just to minimize some of the negative issues,” said Dale Cobb, of Grover Beach.

Meanwhile, Bruce Van Bort of Finn’s Seafood, said when he first learned that off-roading could be prohibited at the Dunes, he worried about the impact it would have on the local economy.

“You see a lot of mom and pops that are barely making it go away. You see a lot of little restaurants going away. The impact from the person who comes out here with their off-road vehicles is just tremendous for the people,” he told KSBY.

The San Luis Obispo County Superior Court’s ruling found that the Coastal Commission was not in the position to issue a permanent closure to off-road access, adding that their desired amendments must be made at the county level.

In response, a statement from the California State Parks Department said they respect the court’s ruling to allow off-road vehicle access to continue: "The California Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the time and attention of the court on this important matter and respects the ruling to continue to allow off-highway vehicle recreation at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. The staff at Oceano Dunes have worked tirelessly to continue to provide the unique coastal recreational opportunities available at the park while advancing robust natural and cultural resource protections and program not seen elsewhere in California."

“I am overjoyed that I will continue to enjoy the coast," Lippit added. "This is virtually the only place in the state of California where I can come and have a beach experience.”

KSBY News also reached out to the California Coastal Commission for their reaction to the ruling. The Commission's media spokesperson said they are still reviewing the decision and do not have a comment at this time.

A State Parks spokesperson adds that the Department will need time to review the ruling before making any changes to operations at the Dunes.