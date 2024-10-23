"Off To The Races": California Mid-State Fair drops new theme for 2025

Every year, the California Mid-State Fair has a special theme. "Off To The Races!" will be the tag-line for the 2025 fair.

This theme will be used by the community entering the still exhibits program and as inspiration for decorations throughout the grounds.

"Grab your best derby hats! This year’s theme represents speed, fun and excitement! “We are looking forward to seeing the creative arts and crafts our community enters this year. Be on the lookout for fast starts and checkered-flagged finishes in Paso Robles this July!" Colleen Bojorquez, California Mid-State Fair CEO

Starting in February, local businesses can enter the Central Coast Wine, Spirits and Olive Oil Competitions. The still exhibits, horse show and livestock competition will be available to browse starting in March.

For more information, you can visit www.midstatefair.com. The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs from Jul. 16 to Jul. 27.