Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in Santa Maria

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the Santa Maria area.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Black Street to a report of a family dispute.

The sheriff’s office says deputies learned that during the argument, a man involved pulled out a gun.

Family members were reportedly able to run away and call for help.

Authorities arrived, surrounded the home and evacuated people from nearby homes.

Units from the sheriff’s office’s Special Enforcement Team also responded along with air support, K9s and officers with the California Highway Patrol and Santa Maria Police Department.

Negotiators worked for about four hours to “deescalate and stabilize the situation,” according to the sheriff’s office, which stated in a press release that “at approximately 9:35 p.m., deputies encountered the suspect in the backyard of the residence where an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Authorities did not provide additional information on the events of the shooting, but said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the deputies involved did not require medical attention.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office is not releasing names at this time.