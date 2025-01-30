Officer-involved shooting under investigation near Templeton High School

The south end of Main Street in Templeton has been closed off for investigation following an officer-involved shooting.

Around midnight, Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of shots heard near Templeton High School. Upon arrival, the suspect fired shots at the unit multiple times. A second patrol unit appeared on the scene, and a Deputy in that unit engaged with the suspect who was struck by gunfire. The 37-year-old male received medical aid and then was transported to a local hospital. According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, he is in stable condition and no other injuries were reported.

While school remains in session for Templeton High School, the south end of Main Street past the school will be closed to traffic.