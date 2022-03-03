Officer suffers hand injury during arrest in Santa Barbara

A Santa Barbara police officer was seriously injured while taking a suspect into custody early Thursday morning, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police say they were called to a home in the 3000 block of Calle Noguera at around 1 a.m. for a report of a prowler on the back patio.

An officer reportedly spotted someone matching the description of the prowler in the area and tried to stop him but the suspect ran off.

Police say the officer chased him toward State Street while other officers converged on the area.

When officers caught up with the suspect, police say he started to physically fight them. One of the officers reportedly suffered a broken hand during the incident and another suffered abrasions to the knees.

The suspect, identified as Justin Howze Juniel, 40, was arrested on suspicion of resisting a police officer by force and prowling. Another resident in the area reportedly informed police that Juniel had also tried to enter their home through an open back door.

Police say Juniel sustained a minor injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene. He also reportedly had a felony warrant out for his arrest.