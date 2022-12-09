Watch Now
Officers respond to San Luis Obispo home for tenant-landlord dispute

San Luis Obispo police on the scene of a standoff near the corner of Broad Street and Mitchell Drive on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09

San Luis Obispo police responded to a home near the corner of Broad Street and Mitchell Drive for a report of a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.

About half a dozen police cars are at the scene just after 12:30 p.m. Friday and officers were seen with guns drawn.

A KSBY News reporter at the scene was told that someone at the residence pulled a gun on another person.

Police say they are still investigating the incident but that there is no threat to the community at this time.

The street was shut down for a short time out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

