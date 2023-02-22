Officers looking to identify suspects in attempt to steal safes from Lompoc business

The Lompoc Police Department is asking for help identifying a person they say worked with others in an attempt to steal safes from a business.

Police say Tuesday around 4 p.m., four males went into Five Below on the 600 block of N H Street and while two acted as lookouts, the other two got into the secured back office and tried to steal two safes.

Police say the people took multiples pictures of the safes but were unable to move or open them and ended up running off after being confronted by employees.

Management at the store reportedly told officers there have been similar incidents reported at Five Below stores in the Bakersfield and Delmonte areas.

Police released a photo of one of the men they say was involved and ask anyone who recognizes him or has information on the incident to contact the department at (805) 736-2341.