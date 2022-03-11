Officers respond to shooting along Hwy 101 in Atascadero

At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday a shooting reportedly took place along Hwy 101 near the southbound Santa Barbara Rd. off ramp.

Law enforcement performed a traffic break, closing lane 2 of the freeway, to slow traffic in order to search for evidence—mainly shell casings.

The southbound off-ramp and on-ramp were shut down temporarily for the investigation and reopened around 6:25 p.m.

"We had a white Chevrolet work [pickup] truck, driving south on the U.S. 101, and [it] was exiting the Santa Barbara Road off ramp," said Templeton CHP Officer, Jose Meza.

A white BMW pulled up to the left side of the car and fired three shots.

"One shot struck the driver side door. There were three occupants in the white truck. None of them were hit, so no injuries," said Meza.

After the shooting, the white BMW exited the Santa Barbara Road off-ramp. The vehicle was last known to be heading westbound.

"We do have the CHP helicopter up right now and are actively searching," said Meza.

The suspect's car is a white BMW with tinted windows and a pink detail on the gas tank lid.

"There were multiple occupants. The shots did come from the right front passenger door," said Meza.

There were no calls about road rage or the car actively engaging prior to the shots.

"We have, we call it highway violence, just about every day," said Meza.

Officials receiving multiple calls about people being cut off.

"What we recommend [to drivers] is just let the people go, drive defensively and call 911," said Meza.

If anyone has information about the incident, the Templeton CHP Office encourages you to call and report it. Their phone number is 805-434-1822.