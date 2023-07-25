Official ambassadors for 2023 Old Spanish Days Fiesta introduced

The ambassadors of Fiesta 2023 were officially introduced on July 23. The ambassadors, also called "Los Niños de las Flores," will be participating in next week's events.

The ambassadors will visit retirement homes, fire and police stations — and more to spread fiesta cheer.

Fiesta officials said there will be 107 ambassadors in all. Seventy-three flower girls, seven jovencitos, 26 señoritas and one caballero.

Businesses ready for the festivities

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta is just around the corner and businesses are gearing up for the crowds. Officials with the Fiesta and other stakeholders held a press conference Monday to discuss plans.

The South Coast Chamber of Commerce and Old Spanish Days Fiesta are teaming up to support local businesses during fiesta this year

The Old Spanish Days president spoke on what businesses can expect during the celebration. "Folks will be parking downtown," Fiesta President David Bolton said. "As their fiesta afternoon continues maybe stop by the Mercado but also come here into town."

Old Spanish Days starts Wednesday, Aug. 2 and goes until Sunday, Aug. 6.