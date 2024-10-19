Officials implement new traffic pattern in Goleta to increase road safety

A new traffic pattern on Storke Road between Hollister Avenue and Highway 101 in Goleta aims to prioritize safety while improving traffic flow, according to Goleta city officials.

Representatives say the restriped area comes after Storke Road was revamped during the city's Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

The new striping configuration creates a dedicated right-turn lane northbound on Storke Road to Hollister Avenue.

City officials say the project incorporates principles from Vision Zero Network— a Sweden-based road traffic safety initiative with a goal of achieving safer roadway systems.

According to representatives of the project, the new pattern will maintain traffic flow, reduce conflicts associated with lane change maneuvers around the blocked third northbound lane, give buses the necessary space to stop and pick up riders, and prioritize cyclists and transit with dedicated lanes.

Since adopting a resolution in support of Vision Zero strategies in Goleta earlier this year, the Council has also reportedly approved an ordinance that will lower speed limits on roadways in Goleta.

Community members can view the new striping map online. Information on the city’s Pavement Management Program can be found on the City of Goleta's website.