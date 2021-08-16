Officials issue air quality watch as wildfire smoke moves in

In a joint message that went out from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Air Pollution Control District, county residents are encouraged to keep an eye on local air quality.

Current wildfires are sending smoke across the country, including to the Central Coast. The APCD says that the smoke is in the upper atmosphere and has not reached ground level. While the air is hazy, current county air quality is ranging from good to moderate.

Smoke from Western wildfires is in upper atmosphere over #SantaBarbaraCounty & creating hazy visual conditions. Smoke isn’t reaching ground-level & #airquality monitors yet. Check local conditions via links in bio. If you smell smoke, take precautions – see Watch at link in bio pic.twitter.com/8zuAFsGPIT — Santa Barbara County APCD (@OurAirSBC) August 16, 2021

The APCD air quality measures in San Luis Obispo County are similar. Although skies in parts of the county are pale and hazy, the air quality ranges from good to moderate.

Officials ask residents to keep an eye on local air conditions and to use common sense. If you smell smoke, head inside, they say.

If air quality reaches unhealthy levels, people should remain indoors as much as possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, close windows and doors to keep smoke from coming inside and drink plenty of fluids.

Officials add that local air quality conditions can change quickly.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara County air quality updates, and click here for San Luis Obispo County's air quality maps.