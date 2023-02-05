Kayakers discover body in Santa Ynez River in Lompoc

Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc on Sunday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department tweeted at about 2:30 p.m. that crews assisted the Lompoc Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office with a body recovery along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. in Lompoc Valley.

Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.

Police were not releasing any information at the scene or saying whether the body is linked to a missing teen who has been missing from Lompoc for more than a week.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.