Officials to conduct Wildlife Checkpoint in Carrizo Plains Saturday

Quail hunting season in Eastern San Luis Obispo starts this weekend; in response, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will conduct a Wildlife Checkpoint on Saturday to ensure that visitors are complying with state hunting regulations.

Officials say the checkpoint will occur on Soda Lake Road and Selby Road in the Carrizo Plains from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the state department, recent years of average to above-average rainfall have led to an increase in the area's quail populations compared to past years.

The agency says Saturday's checkpoint will verify that hunters in the Carrizo Plains are abiding by hunting regulations in light of the quail population surge.

Additional information about hunting seasons, laws, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife can be found on the agency's website.