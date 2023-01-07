Oil sheen reported off Summerland Beach

State and county officials are investigating a report of an oil sheen in the water off Summerland Beach.

According to the California Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response (CDFW-OSPR), the report came in at 1:22 p.m. Friday from the group Heal the Bay.

CDFW-OSPR Public Information Officer Eric Laughlin says a crew consisting of a wildlife officer, scientist, and technical adviser is leading the local investigation.

So far, there have been no observed impacts to wildlife, but Laughlin said the Oiled Wildlife Care Network is on standby.

The source of the sheen is unknown at this time.

Investigators will return to the beach on Saturday.