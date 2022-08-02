Old Spanish Days Fiesta is returning to Santa Barbara

98 years since it first began, an annual fiesta is returning to Santa Barbara starting Wednesday.

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta includes dancing, street markets, a parade and festivities that will last through Sunday.

The five-day fiesta will officially begin with a ribbon cutting at Mercado De La Guerra at 11 a.m.

Preparations in the plaza were in full swing on Tuesday.

"I'm hoping to meet a lot of locals and tourists, and hopefully get our brand out there," Vanessa Fayad, a vendor for Relaxation Tea, told KSBY, "but also enjoy the festivities and eat some really good food."

A parade starting at noon on Friday will send performers and floats down Cabrillo Blvd., starting at Castillo St. down to the Chromatic Gate. The parade route is new this year, and the city says free shuttles will help attendees get to the parade from downtown.

Shuttles will leave from three locations, the Canon Perdido Garage, the Granada and Library Garages and the Ortega Garage, and will run in 10-15 minute loops.

A Children's Parade, where children and their parents dressed in traditional costumes will head down Cabrillo Blvd. between Garden St. and Calle Cesar Chavez, will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo will have rodeo performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For a list of events happening each day, you can visit the fiesta's website.