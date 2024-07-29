Old Spanish Days Fiesta kicks off in Santa Barbara: Here's what you can expect

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta will begin this Wednesday, July 31, in Santa Barbara.

The event is a beloved Santa Barbara tradition that has been celebrated for nearly a century, according to the event's website.

It is a five day festival that will run through Sunday.

Organizers say the Old Spanish Days Fiesta educates the public about the history, customs, and traditions of the American Indian, Spanish, Mexican, and early American settlers that make up the rich cultural heritage of Santa Barbara.

"It fosters a unique spirit among locals as an important coming together which encourages community, cooperation, celebration, and growth."

The Fiesta has become one of the top regional festivals in the United States drawing thousands of visitors from all over the world, according to event officials.

There will be performers from around the nation and Mexico as well as activities like guided tours and rodeo events.

Most festivities are free of charge.

To get tickets or learn more, you can visit the Old Spanish Days Fiesta website.