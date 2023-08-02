Old Spanish Days Fiesta: What to know about road closures, shuttles, and the big events

Santa Barbara's annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta kicks off this Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Old Spanish Days has been celebrated in Santa Barbara for nearly 100 years, focusing on the city's history, culture, and traditions.

Each of the five days of Fiesta includes Mexican markets called "mercados," plus free guided tours of the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

On Wednesday, Mercado de la Guerra, located across from City Hall, opens at 11 a.m. "La Fiesta Pequeña," a program including traditional music and dance, takes place at 8 p.m. at the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Thursday's activities include a Roman Catholic Mass at the Old Mission and "Las Noches de Ronda," a program featuring various song and dance performances, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

The Historical Parade, "El Desfile Histórico," takes place on Friday.

The Children's Parade, "El Desfile de los Niños," is on Saturday.

Fiesta wraps up on Sunday with the Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show and tours of the San Salvador Tallship.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

POLICE PRESENCE

Santa Barbara Police are expecting a large number of people to visit the city for Fiesta. They are assigning additional officers to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone, and Waterfront.

Police are also increasing traffic patrols throughout the city.

Authorities remind visitors that open alcoholic beverages are not allowed on any public street, sidewalk or area, including the State Street Promenade. Smoking and electronic cigarettes are also prohibited in public areas.

ROAD CLOSURES

There will be several street closures and no parking zones during the week's events.

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Streets surrounding the Old Mission will be closed starting at approximately 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. for La Fiesta Pequeña.

Santa Barbara Police Department

Friday, Aug. 4: Cabrillo Blvd. will be closed from Castillo St. to State St. starting at 6 a.m. for the Historical Parade. Starting at 11 a.m., the closure will extend to Los Patos Way. The parade starts at noon and roads will reopen at approximately 4 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police Department

Saturday, Aug. 6: Cabrillo Blvd. will be closed from Garden St. to S. Milpas St. starting at 8 a.m. for the Children's Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and roads will reopen at approximately 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police Department

FREE RIDES

The city is offering free shuttle rides for parade-goers on Friday.

Santa Barbara Trolley and Rockstar Trolley will operate a total of six shuttles. The shuttles will pick up riders downtown near the Canon Perdido Garage (Lot 2), the Granada Garage (Lot 6), the Library Garage (Lot 7), and the Ortega Garage (Lot 10). Parade-goers will be dropped off near the Santa Barbara Amtrak Station, one block from the parade route.

The shuttles will run in a loop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 10-15 minute intervals.

City of Santa Barbara

The city is also adding temporary bike parking racks in and around the Hotel California plaza and on State St. near De La Guerra St.

For more information about Old Spanish Days Fiesta, click here.

