Old West style shootout returns to San Luis Obispo for 27th year

More than 200 men and women gathered in San Luis Obispo wearing belts, holsters, leather vests and cowboy hats for the second day of an out-of-the-ordinary shooting competition.

It's all part of the Chorro Valley Shoot-Out, an event that tests old-fashioned marksmanship and speed.

Competitors came from as far as Texas and Idaho with monikers like Rusty Rose, Maddog Mark, Sandstone Drifter and Sweet Cream.

The event, now in its 27th year in San Luis Obispo, combines costumes, Old West nostalgia and vintage guns.

At the San Luis Obispo Public Shooting Range, participants shoot live rounds at metal targets. The competition judges speed across different scenarios.

Roger Siminoff, a competitor that goes by the name "Roger Rapid" competed in the Chorro Valley Shoot-Out.

"I get the excitement," Siminoff told us. "I've been shooting my whole life. I don't hunt, but I've been target shooting my whole life."

He wore a black cowboy hat and a vest with multiple badges.

"I like challenging myself with and against my friends. The camaraderie is amazing here," he added. "I think the caliber of people that shoot here are very focused on gun safety and not doing bad things with guns."

SASS stands for Single Action Shooting Society. It was created in 1981 after its founders were inspired by old westerns on TV. The sport SASS practices is Cowboy Action Shooting (CAS).

Participants shoot with Old West pistols: single action revolvers, pistol caliber level action rifles and old time shotguns, according to SASS's website.

The annual event kicked of Wednesday with a day of practice. Competition started Thursday and runs through Saturday.