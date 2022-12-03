Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas event this Sunday

The 6th Annual Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas event will take place this Sunday.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and festivities last until 8 p.m. at 110 North Thompson Road.

The event will have a parade starting at 5:30 p.m., live music beginning at 2 p.m., a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m., and a sing-along.

In Candyland Village, families can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Santa’s Workshop (Arts & Crafts), Christmas-themed bounce houses, evening snowfall events, and more.

The Christmas Marketplace features dozens of vendors offering a variety of homemade crafts, Christmas gift items, and an array of food fare.

Organizers say they expect 7,000 to 10,000 people the enjoy the event.

"We came up with this event six years ago because we really wanted people to experience an old town, old-fashioned Christmas, where they can gather together as a community and celebrate who we are on the Central Coast," said coordinator, Kathleen Hernandez.