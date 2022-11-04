Olive Mill roundabout to begin construction late November

On Friday, November 4, Montecito community leaders and elected officials celebrated the kick-off of the Olive Mill Roundabout project. Construction will begin in late November and continue through the summer of 2023.

Crews will close the northbound off-ramp at Olive Mill Road and the southbound on-ramp at Olive Mill Road to allow space for the contractor to work and to reduce the amount of traffic moving through the construction area. Residents can expect to see initial safety fencing and grading on the southeast corner near the closed ramps.

Throughout construction, drivers will have access through the intersection. Drivers can expect flaggers and night work as needed. Delays are anticipated between five to 10 minutes throughout construction.

Officials say the Olive Mill roundabout will improve traffic flow at the intersection at Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, North Jameson Lane, the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill Road, and the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Olive Mill Road.

The roundabout features improvements for motorists with a single-lane traffic circle designed to 20 mph. Bicyclists will be able to either take the lane or dismount and use the crosswalks on the mountainside. Pedestrians will have a nicer walk with enhanced crosswalks, median islands between each direction of travel, new landscaping, and new signs and lighting.

The Olive Mill Roundabout is a $9 million project funded by regional funding programmed by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.