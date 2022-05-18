Olympian Lee Kemp to teach wrestlers at special clinic

United States Olympian Lee Kemp will be sharing his skills and wisdom about wrestling at the Central Coast Regional Training Center.

Lee will join the San Luis Obispo training center for its summer clinic series on Saturday, May 28.

The the nonprofit organization says the clinic is $75, but will be $100 at the door. Participants can also pre-register for six clinics for $300.

At the clinic, Lee will teach freestyle wrestling with his son, Adam Kemp.

Lee is America's first three-time World Champion and won his first title in 1978 at age 21, establishing him as the youngest American world champion ever.

He is also a four-time World Cup champion, 7-time United States Freestyle National Champion and was part of the U.S. 1980 Olympic freestyle wrestling team.

In 1990 Lee was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum and the fifth American to be inducted into the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame.

His son, Adam, is a Cal Poly wrestler. He won four of nine matches after transferring to the school. He also placed fourth at 165 pounds in the 2021 Pac-12 Championships with a 2-2 mark.

For more information about the clinic and registration, visit https://centralcoasttrainingcenter.org/summer-clinics/ [centralcoasttrainingcenter.org].

