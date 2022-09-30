One access point to Cerro San Luis closed due to mountain lion sightings

San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation closed one access point to Cerro San Luis Friday due to multiple reports of mountain lions.

San Luis Obispo Rangers say they are closing the Hill Street access point. Rangers say they have received multiple reports of mountain lion sightings over the past week in the area.

Rangers advise people to remain highly alert, keep their dogs on their leash, and stay on designated trails while hiking Cerro San Luis.

Parks and Rec will update their website, under trail status, as soon as the trail access is open again.