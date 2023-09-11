One Central Coast woman celebrates 100 years of life

One woman who has lived on the Central Coast for more than 60 years, celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Bonnie Miller and her grandfather, owned and ran Trailgo in Morro Bay before they sold it in the 90s.

Bonnie’s parents and sisters also lived and worked on the Central Coast, and were all well known in the community.

Bonnie wrote and sent out all of the invitations to her party on Sunday.

Her family describes her as sharp-minded and a wonderful inspiration to all the people in the Danish Home in Atascadero.

She is thrilled to be recognized at this point in her life.

“I’m 100 years old today. Well, I have lived because I'm happy," said Miller.

She has her hair and nails done at home, on a regular basis and participates in daily and weekly activities.