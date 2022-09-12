One-day prescribed burn scheduled at the UCSB lagoon

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and UCSB's Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration have scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at the UCSB lagoon near Campus Point this week, county fire officials announced.

The burn is scheduled for the week of Sept 12. Officials did not specify what exact day the burn would occur but said that the burn is expected to begin in the late morning or early afternoon and end by 4 p.m. on the same day. The actual burn is likely to last less than an hour.

About 0.5 acres of land will be burned to help control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation, officials said.

Due to changing winds and weather, the fire crew said it would be difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, would be most affected by smoke from the burn. Fire officials urged the public to limit outdoor activities if they smell smoke and be careful while driving near prescribed fire operations.